SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. SafeCoin has a market cap of $511,030.00 and $6.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.01110371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00047894 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00210125 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004457 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

