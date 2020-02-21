SALT Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. SALT has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $77,340.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Radar Relay, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, ABCC, Gate.io, Binance, AirSwap, Bittrex, Kyber Network, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

