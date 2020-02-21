SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.07 to $9.47 EPS.

SBAC traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $295.26. The company had a trading volume of 68,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.35. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $178.57 and a 1-year high of $294.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.14.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

