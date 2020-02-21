Scorpio Tankers Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NYSE:STNG opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $40.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

