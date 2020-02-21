Secrets of Zurich Price Down 57.8% Over Last Week (SOZ)

Secrets of Zurich (CURRENCY:SOZ) traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Secrets of Zurich has traded 57.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secrets of Zurich has a total market cap of $1,387.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Secrets of Zurich was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secrets of Zurich token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.02963742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00228284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Secrets of Zurich’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Secrets of Zurich’s official website is soz.fund.

