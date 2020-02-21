Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 491,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

