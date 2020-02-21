Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 10,082 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

EXC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 427,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.