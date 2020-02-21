Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.09. The stock had a trading volume of 154,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $184.56 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average is $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

