Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on D. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

