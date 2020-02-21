Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,509,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,979,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.