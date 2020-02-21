Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 163.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

