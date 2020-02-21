Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $102.92. 5,166,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

