Securian Asset Management Inc Has $11.52 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,881,000 after buying an additional 2,218,521 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,810,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 314,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 430,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,520,953. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3368 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

