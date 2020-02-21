Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 382,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $58.44. 5,180,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

