Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,628,000 after acquiring an additional 169,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

BDX stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,147. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

