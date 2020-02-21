Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,093. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

