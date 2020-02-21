Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

