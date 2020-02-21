Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,657,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 1,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1558 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.