Securian Asset Management Inc Has $8.18 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796,795. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

