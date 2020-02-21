Securian Asset Management Inc Has $8.43 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 432,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

AXP stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.92. 2,022,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.