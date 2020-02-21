Securian Asset Management Inc Has $8.46 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,519. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.