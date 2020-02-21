Securian Asset Management Inc Has $8.84 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,126.38.

Shares of BKNG traded down $42.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,928.72. 303,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,984.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,966.95. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.