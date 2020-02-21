Securian Asset Management Inc Has $8.86 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,638. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.