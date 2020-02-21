Securian Asset Management Inc Has $9.51 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,152,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,035. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.86 and a 52 week high of $211.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.