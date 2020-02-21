Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cfra raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. 3,703,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,415. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.