Securian Asset Management Inc Makes New $7.33 Million Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 107,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

GLPI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 90,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,957. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $49.82.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

