Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after buying an additional 402,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 239,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DOC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.75. 68,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,547. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

