Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,819 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $49,308,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,553. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.