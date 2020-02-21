Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,866 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $137.17. 351,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

