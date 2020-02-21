Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,919 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 900,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,161,000 after acquiring an additional 198,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

