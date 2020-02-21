Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,196 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.53. 3,384,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,011. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.