Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,291 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.94. 2,965,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,831. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

