Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,631 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN remained flat at $$131.47 during midday trading on Friday. 2,847,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

