Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 34,058 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

