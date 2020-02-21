Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 35,830 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,830 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 398,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,897. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

