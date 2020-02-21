Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 49,238 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,238 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Agree Realty worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 14,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,065. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

