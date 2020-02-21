Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 51,022 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,022 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,963,000 after purchasing an additional 308,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 860,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.