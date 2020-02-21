Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 557 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.83. 2,807,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

