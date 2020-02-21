Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 8,433 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.