Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 916 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

