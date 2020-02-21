Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.34. 862,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $335.53 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.