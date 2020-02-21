Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 696,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,430,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,490,621 shares of company stock worth $193,040,846. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

