Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,402,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,310,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,473. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.