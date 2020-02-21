Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.27-1.46 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.27-1.46 EPS.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 2,119,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

