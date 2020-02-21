Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $3.55 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 186.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006336 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Bibox, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

