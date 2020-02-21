Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.21).

SRP opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

