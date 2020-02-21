Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Given New $2.25 Price Target at B. Riley

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Shares of SREV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,266. The company has a market cap of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.