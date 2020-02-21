Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shotspotter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shotspotter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of SSTI opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.18 million, a PE ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

