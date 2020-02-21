SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.43 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Binance. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $37,394.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.02984839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00228286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Braziliex, Binance, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

