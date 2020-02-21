Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Six Flags Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Six Flags Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 137.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.7%.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $32.63. 4,147,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,637. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

